S﻿teven Gerrard "will be worried" after an improved performance against Chelsea still yielded no points and left his Aston Villa side just above the relegation zone.

T﻿hat's the view of former Villa full-back Neil Taylor, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he was impressed by the display against Graham Potter's side, but concerned for the manager's future.

"﻿They performed really well," Taylor said. "Look at how [Chelsea keeper] Kepa Arrizabalaga played. It's just that Villa cannot seem to get the right combination of players together at the top end of the pitch and they're in trouble.

"﻿It didn't help that Chelsea's two goals were absolute howlers. As a manager, you are scratching your head and can't legislate for that. Things like that get managers sacked."

E﻿x-Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, saying Gerrard's team had put in "perhaps their best performance of the season".

"﻿There have been moans and groans from the fanbase already, and they want Gerrard out," he said. "When you play the top teams and you get one or two chances, you have to score them.

"﻿If you don't, then you will get punished."

L﻿isten to more discussion on Villa from 27'45 on BBC Sounds