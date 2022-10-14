G﻿raham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:

R﻿eece James and N'Golo Kante are set to see specialists this weekend for their injuries.

O﻿n whether both will miss the World Cup, he added: "There is no point looking into the doomsday scenario yet, we need to check and then go forward."

A﻿fter impressive recent results, Potter said: "I don't think we are at the limit and there is more to come."

P﻿otter said despite not playing, Edouard Mendy's "attitude has been fantastic".

W﻿hen asked if Chelsea can push the teams challenging for the title, he said: "Our job is game to game. It sounds dull but that is the reality."

O﻿n Aston Villa, he said: "Everybody knows in the Premier League there is always somebody under pressure and at the moment it’s Steven [Gerrard] maybe."

O﻿n other managers being under pressure and there being no negative noise around Chelsea, Potter said: "I'm not naive and I know there will be times when there is."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences