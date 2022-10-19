Motherwell 0-4 Celtic: Analysis
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
This was a disappointing night for Motherwell. Steven Hammell's side have now won just once in their last seven games, with five defeats in that time.
The caveat to that is they've played Celtic twice and Rangers once in that time, as well as Hearts, and performances have tended to be better than the scorelines suggest.
Again here, they put together some nice moves. Had Stuart McKinstry buried his gilt-edged opportunity when the game was goalless, they would have had a better chance of spooking Celtic.
Realistically, though, they never looked like causing an upset. Motherwell are a better side on the ball under Hammell, and they'll be judged by the results they pick up in the league against the teams around them.