S﻿teve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Having appeared to have satisfactorily addressed longstanding goalscoring problems this term, Brighton have now failed to score with any of their last 54 attempts on goal.

During that period, containing three top-flight fixtures, they have lost twice and claimed a point against a Nottingham Forest side that arrived on the south coast propping up the Premier League table.

While Roberto de Zerbi's side were dominant and fluent throughout, if their regression in front of goal continues it will threaten to undermine a fine start to the campaign and leave Seagulls fans with a familiar feeling of exasperation.