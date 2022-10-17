C﻿hris: Great performance against Hibs. After what was a disappointing night on Tuesday, to bounce back like that, great stuff. Great to see Forrest hit a hat-trick, Giorgos Giakoumakis starting and netting twice and Daizen Maeda getting back amongst the goals. Terrific.

S﻿eb: I am so chuffed for Forrest right now. I wondered what kind of impact he could still have at the club at this stage of his career but he's really beginning to show he can be a great servant for the club (again).

I'm so glad he's proving me wrong. If he continues like this he could become similar to Tom Rogic last season and contribute at the right moments.

B﻿rian: Every single player performed to 100% level against Hibs ,which is really pleasing considering the amount of changes that were made prior to kick off.