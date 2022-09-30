Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson remains sidelined with the knee injury he suffered three weeks ago.

Ibrahima Konate could return after two months out with a similar problem.

This game will come too soon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu had a spell in hospital with illness while on international duty with Zambia and will not feature after returning to England for tests.

Tariq Lamptey is another doubt after reports of an unspecified training injury while with Ghana.

