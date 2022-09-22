West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role.

T﻿he 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.

"﻿I know from my dealings with Mark throughout his time as a player that he possesses all of the necessary skills and attributes, and the right personality and character, to be a huge success," he said.

"﻿There is nobody better qualified when it comes to understanding West Ham and to bring new ideas to take the club forward."

N﻿oble spent 24 years at West Ham as a player, coming through the academy into the first team, and then captaining the side for seven years.

H﻿e has said he is ready to "give absolutely everything I have" to help the London Stadium club progress.

"﻿This is a position that I can grow and develop in, both personally and professionally," he added. "There are always difficult decisions to be made, but I will continue to put the best interests of West Ham United first.

"﻿The past two seasons have been a time of great progress and I want to help us continue moving forwards."

T﻿he Hammers have not had a sporting director since Mario Husillos left in December 2019.