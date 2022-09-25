Heart of Midlothian midfielder Cammy Devlin and St Mirren pair Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus were among six players handed their Australia debuts in a 2-0 win over New Zealand as head coach Graham Arnold assesses his squad ahead of this year's World Cup finals.

Right-back Strain and midfielder Devlin were sent on after 63 minutes of the Socceroos' final warm-up game along with former Scotland striker Jason Cummings.

Cummings marked his debut for his new country with the visitors' second goal from the penalty spot, while Devlin received praise in the Australian media for his ball-winning abilities.

Fellow midfielder Baccus only played the final seven minutes but still had time to earn himself a quickfire booking against a New Zealand side for which St Mirren team-mate Alex Greive was a 55th-minute substitute.

Arnold had taken the opportunity to field a completely different side to the one that started a 1-0 home win over the same opponents on Thursday, after which Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy and Dundee United defender Aziz Behich were among a clutch of players allowed to return to their clubs.

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle was an unused substitute on Saturday after starting the first friendly in Brisbane.