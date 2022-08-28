Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to Match of the Day: "There is a massive importance to every game, we were determined to keep our unbeaten start going - the players gave everything and never gave up, it was a great goal from Allan [Saint-Maximin] at the end.

"We chased the game very well, Wolves are a genuine counter-attacking threat, we had to control that and we were very effective in the second half. Eventually that paid off and I thought we deserved it."

On Saint-Maximin's goal: "The ball flips up in the air and I wasn't sure what he was going to do - it is a truly incredible finish, technically to control that and keep it down.

"Every game you can lose if you are not where you need to be. It took the second half to really do that, and that is why I am pleased the growth in the team continues."

On why Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimares did not feature: "Alex is a work permit issue, we are waiting for that to come through, Bruno has a slight injury and will hopefully only be out for a couple of games."