Taylor thrilled to score at Celtic Park

Greg Taylor has scored for Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers but the left-back claims scoring against Livingston at a packed Celtic Park was "the best feeling in the world".

The 25-year-old cracked home Celtic's first in a 3-0 victory over David Martindale's team on Wednesday.

His only previous goal at home came in a closed-doors game against KR Reykjavik in 2020. His two other goals this season have been at Hearts and Livingston.

After his second match back from injury, Taylor said: "Reo [Hatate] did well to pick me out in the box and it was a case of trying to keep it on target. Thankfully it went in. This is my most prolific season by a long way but that's only three, so it's not crazy numbers.

"But it's the best feeling in the world when the ball hits the back of the net. I think that was the first time I've done it here with fans in, so it was nice.

"It was good to be back, any player hates missing games. I was unfortunate to pick up a wee injury but the boys have been outstanding and hopefully we can continue that. "

Taylor has been impressed with the way Canada right-back Alistair Johnston has adapted to the inverted full-back role since joining the club at the turn of the year.

"The manager touched on it that it took myself, Jura [Josip Juranovic], and Tony [Ralston] a bit of time to grasp the system, and we had good days and bad days at it.

"Ally's an international player and he's got a great attitude. He has done really well."