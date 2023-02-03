Postecoglou on squad building, Iwata, Oh, and Kyogo.
Frank Henry, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been talking to the media ahead of Sunday's trip to Perth to face St Johnstone.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Emphasised the strength of the squad now - four transfer windows later - compared to when he arrived. They knew back then things had to change & that's what they've done.
Keeping a big squad happy is always a challenge, a fine balance to strike. Players understand there's no such thing as guaranteed football.
Spoke about new additions Iwata & Oh. Still settling in (Oh not ready to start), but they're not far off. It won't be based on their fitness but more on what the team needs. Really pleased with both of them as training shows they're starting to understand how Celtic play.
Pleased with Greg Taylor’s contribution. Full backs are expected to get into scoring positions.
On Kyogo's contribution. Work rate is phenomenal. Doesn't want to over-burden him but compared to last season he's adapted now. Doesn't like to think of a player as "undroppable".