James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

When the names of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil Van Dijk were read out over the Anfield PA on Monday night, you could feel the tangible boost to the crowd. For all of Liverpool’s problems this season, you can’t deny injuries have played their part. And despite spending £37m on Cody Gakpo in January, it was pretty much as good as having three new players in the squad.

How much their inclusion on the bench contributed to Liverpool’s win can’t be quantified but, with a partisan crowd behind them, Klopp’s side steadily grew in confidence. They got some luck – had James Tarkowski’s header gone in then the game would have taken a different course - but the way they then countered to score Salah’s opener was a nod to Liverpool 12 months ago. From then on, they didn’t look in much danger and if Klopp would have wanted anyone to score next, I imagine Cody Gakpo would have been top of the list, followed by Darwin Nunez.

A derby win, a first league victory since December, confidence-boosting goals for Salah and Gakpo and valuable minutes for Firmino and Jota. Even Van Dijk couldn’t help but get involved from the touchline in the second-half skirmish between the sets of players – he has been a miss. All in all, a good night.

Now time to prepare for Newcastle and Real Madrid. Two different sorts of challenges but ones Liverpool will go into in a better mindset now than one week ago.