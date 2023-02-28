Man City plan Etihad Stadium expansion

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City intend to increase the capacity of Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000.

The move to make the North Stand bigger by expanding the upper tier is the central part of an elaborate scheme which the club say will create "a best-in-class fan experience" and turn the stadium into a "year-round entertainment and leisure destination".

It will include a fully covered fan zone, as well as a museum, a hotel and a new club shop.

The ideas have been opened for fan consultation at the stadium and three other locations in east Manchester.

The Etihad is already the fifth-biggest stadium in the Premier League but there is a gap of almost 7,000 from City to Arsenal, who are fourth on the list with 60,704.

In 2021-22, City’s matchday revenue was £54m, significantly behind Arsenal’s £80m.