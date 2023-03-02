Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Down 1-0 from the first leg against Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup in March 1998, Aston Villa went into the second leg needing to win by two clear goals. In a game that needed inspiration after Villa had fallen further behind - Stan Collymore was introduced as a second-half substitute. After Ian Taylor had dragged Villa back into the match up stepped 'Stan the man' to score what is the best goal that I've seen.

Receiving the ball from Lee Hendrie midway inside the Atletico half, Collymore jinked inside the defender and launched an absolute rocket from 25 yards right into the top corner, sending Villa Park absolutely wild. It was probably the loudest I've ever heard it.

The claret and blue faithful briefly dared to dream about European glory again which ultimately wasn't to be, and that goal was to be arguably Collymore's best moment in an otherwise underwhelming spell at his boyhood club.

