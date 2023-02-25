West Ham manager David Moyes to MOTD: "The big thing was the first goal, it was so important. We went about the job well and getting four goals is not something we have done a lot.

"It felt more like our old selves, the goals make a huge difference. Once we got the second goal you could see the players playing well, the whole ground felt much better.

"It's the sort of start you want as a striker and Danny Ings is known for scoring goals, he knows where he should be. He found the way to bundle the ball into the net, there are all kinds of ways to score a goal.

"I want to look at the teams above us. I have been here before but I have not enjoyed the position we have been in. Hopefully we'll end up in a good position.

"It's great to have 250 wins but it would have been better if I'd only had 275 games. 250 good Saturday nights out of a thousand isn't too bad."