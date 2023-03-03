Vieira has a full squad to choose from and says Wilfied Zaha has now trained for two weeks so is available.

On the relegation battle, Vieira said: "There is no fear. We know that it’s important to turn those good performance into a win. We know what we have to do and what it will take to win those games."

On signing a new striker because of a lack of goals: "I’m happy with the squad that we have. I'm happy with the strikers we have. We’re in a period where the performances are good but we didn't score those goals to allow us to win those games. The way that we’re working and theyre giving so much to the team - they will score goals. If we keep creating chances those players will score goals."

Vieira said opposite number Unai Emery is "one of the quality managers" in the league, adding he was "not surprised" he is doing well at Villa.

On the run of difficult fixtures Palace have had: "It's been really challenging there's no doubt about it. Its a tough run but at the same time you will have to play those teams. It's difficult of course when it’s one after the other but I strongly believe there’s no easy games in the Premier League especially in this period where every point is important."