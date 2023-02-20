Martin Dubravka has said "you couldn't write this script" after Nick Pope's red card against Liverpool ruled Newcastle's number one keeper out of Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Dubravka is also unavailable because he is cup-tied, and the Slovakian said the Magpies' goalkeepers will do everything they can to help Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie before the Wembley showdown against Manchester United.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, he said: "It's unbelievable.

"I can't play and he's out of the match because of the red card, after so many games playing to reach the final. I feel sorry for him.

"But we still have the other guys and we need to support them and prepare them for the match because, mentally, it's going to be very difficult.

"Our group is very close. We spend so much time together - all the goalkeepers - and there is chemistry there, which is great.

"We will do everything that's possible to prepare and be there for them if they need us.

"I'm sure the guys can handle this situation and it's also up to the players on the pitch to help them."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds