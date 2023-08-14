We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Brighton and Luton Town.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Mick: Not at our smoothest but perseverance got us there. Danny Welbeck could/should have had at least two. Good to see the youngsters on the scoresheet. Calmer heads needed at times. Some strange refereeing decisions.

Vic: The team began to play more together in the second half and shows that even without Mac Allister and Caceido we can repeat or better last season's success.

Dilius: It was good to see some of the new guys showing off their abilities. I thought Dahoud was very impressive and Adingra looks a promising player. Hardly missed Mac Allister and Moises, but early days. This was a potential banana skin, but we came through in the end. Looking forward to another great season.

Raymond: We will get sharper and then command the game better. Otherwise we will get punished because of our mistakes. A very fit squad plays high intensity to the final whistle. Looks like they are enjoying it!

Luton fans

Sue: A very positive start. Once the new players bed in we will be a force to reckoned with.

Graham: Thought the 4-1 scoreline flattered Brighton. We gave it a right good go. If we perform like that the rest of the season we will be fine.

Justin: Men against boys - all about building a solid squad which can compete in the Championship next season. Five-year plan accelerated by a miracle promotion and the funds that come with that. I will enjoy every minute of travelling to some amazing grounds and watching some world class players.

Harry: A slightly flattering scoreline for Brighton. I thought we were solid for most of the game and posed substantial goal threat. Looked a bit leggy at the back at times, which might be explained by Gabe Osho's absence and Brighton's last two goals maybe show we have some maturing to do in the Premier League. But overall, no need for panic!