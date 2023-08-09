Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

The Andoni Iraola era begins in earnest on Saturday, as the new Bournemouth boss takes his seat in the dugout for their opening Premier League game against West Ham United.

Recruitment has not been straightforward for either side, with the Hammers yet to make a summer signing at time of writing. However, they look set to spend more than half of Declan Rice’s transfer fee on Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse, with the latter’s long service at Southampton unlikely to earn him a warm reception if he were to make his debut at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth have signed Justin Kluivert, Milos Kerkez and Romain Faivre (though immediately loaning the latter to Lorient), while making Hamed Traore’s loan move permanent and taking back-up keeper Andrei Radu on loan.

However, with Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura and Siriki Dembele having left the Cherries in permanent moves (with Mark Travers joining Stoke City on loan), the squad still feels short in one or two areas - notably at full-back. With Adam Smith set to miss Saturday's game with injury, Kerkez is the only fit full-back at the club.

Iraola still wants to strengthen his midfield - and would have done so last weekend had Gaetano Castrovilli not failed his medical. With Lerma (and Pearson, his occasional stand-in) no longer on the books, there is a vacancy for a defensive midfield enforcer - exemplified by centre-back Marcos Senesi being asked to fill that role for the last 15 minutes of the final friendly against Lorient.

But one player who may feel like a new signing is Wales midfielder David Brooks, who has probably been the Cherries' brightest spark in pre-season.

Having spent 18 months on the sidelines while being treated for cancer, the 26-year-old was restricted to a few cameo appearances late in 2022-23, but with a full pre-season behind him, a fit and firing Brooks has the potential to make a huge difference to Bournemouth’s fortunes in 2023-24.