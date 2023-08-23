Butland not concerned by PSV break

Jack Butland has rejected suggestions that having a free weekend will give PSV Eindhoven an advantage for the second leg of the Champions League play-off with Rangers.

The Ibrox side travel to face Ross County on Saturday before heading to the Netherlands next midweek to complete a tie delicately poised at 2-2.

“For us, it’s about momentum," the former England goalkeeper said. "I’ve never wanted to not have a busy schedule.

"It’s another game, another opportunity to go and win and build that moment. I’d rather go into next Wednesday with a game in between."