Joao Palhinha will return to the squad after missing out completely against Everton through injury.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic will be absent due to an ankle problem amid speculation over his future: "It is not a serious injury. I cannot give an update on any bid - there are people to take care of it."

Silva believes new man Adama Traore can "bring something different" after the departures of fellow wide men Manor Solomon, Neeskens Kebano and Dan James: "We need three players in that area. Adama knows the Premier League very well. He is powerful and in certain types of games, of moments, will help us be stronger."

He anticipates new signings before the window closes: "We have to. We are short in certain positions, like we only have two full-backs. We need more."

On local rivals Brentford: "Thomas Frank has done a great, great job. I have been so impressed. They are a really tough team to play and can punish us in different ways. Strong at counter attacks, set pieces, long throws and all the different situations we will face."