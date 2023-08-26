It's a big shout this early in the season to say for definite about relegation or survival. You can see the positives for Crystal Palace for sure.

My concern for Palace is whether or not they are going to score enough goals? When you have your defender doing a one-two and almost tackling into the ball to score, that sort of shows the desperation in terms of options up front.

I think they will be OK but you can't say anything definitive.