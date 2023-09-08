What do the stats say about Saints' flying start?

Four games in, St Mirren are sitting pretty in the Premiership. Eight points, no defeats and plenty of positivity with Stephen Robinson's men occupying third place and perched above heavyweights Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Key to the Buddies' soaring start has been a ruthless edge in front of goal. They have netted eight times - a joint league high with Celtic - but their expected goals (XG) is just 5.43, suggesting even difficult chances are being put away.

There's been good variety too - Saints' goals are an even spread of open play and set-pieces, while no team has scored more headers than the Buddies' three. Robinson's side haven't been reliant on one particular source of goals, with six different players getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Saints have had 16 efforts on target and a standout stat is that their conversion rate of 18.2% is the best in the league by a distance. Lethal.

Such sharp finishing has offset the six goals conceded at the other end - which tallies with their XG against of 6.04 - and only Aberdeen, Hibs and Livingston have shipped more. The Paisley men have yet to keep a clean sheet.

Robinson clearly places a lot of emphasis on width and his team aren't afraid to get the ball forward quickly, with 26.2% of their passes deeemed as long by the Opta data. Saints lead the way in the Premiership when it comes to crosses from open play (73) and this is amplified by Ryan Strain (21) and Conor McMenamin (19) sending in the most deliveries.

Strain isn't afraid to do the dirty work, though - he was won possession 39 times, a joint league high with Rangers' James Tavernier, while Scott Tanser isn't far behind on 35.

A settled line-up hasn't done Saints any harm. They've had just three starting XI changes and their 19 players used is the joint fewest.