BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Jamie: What has happened to Jadon Sancho? It wasn't so long ago he was a world-class player and clubs were fighting to sign him. He looks a shadow of that right now...

"I fear Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career is over. I am not sure he can come back from such a strong statement which effectively questions what his manager Erik ten Hag said about him.

"We know what a strong disciplinarian Ten Hag is and I suppose some will question whether this should have been aired so publicly.

"Sancho is undoubtedly talented and came back from off-field issues last season which were sensitively handled, but I now honestly feel the next stage of his career will be played out away from Manchester United."