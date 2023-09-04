What next for Sancho at Old Trafford?

Expert view graphic Manchester United

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Jamie: What has happened to Jadon Sancho? It wasn't so long ago he was a world-class player and clubs were fighting to sign him. He looks a shadow of that right now...

"I fear Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career is over. I am not sure he can come back from such a strong statement which effectively questions what his manager Erik ten Hag said about him.

"We know what a strong disciplinarian Ten Hag is and I suppose some will question whether this should have been aired so publicly.

"Sancho is undoubtedly talented and came back from off-field issues last season which were sensitively handled, but I now honestly feel the next stage of his career will be played out away from Manchester United."

