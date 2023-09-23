Livingston 0-3 Celtic: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Scotland: "We have to show another side to us when we go down to 10 men. I thought the players dealt with it brilliantly. Tactically they were very good. Defensively we were strong.

"It was an outstanding win for us. Huge credit to the players. It's a monumental effort on the back end of a Champions League week.

"It's the first time [Joe Hart's] been sent off in his career. It gave us a chance to show our mentality and personality and we definitely showed that.

"I think we're getting better. I'm just so happy for the players and the supporters. Happy for Daizen Maeda as well - it's not like playing with 10 men when you have him in the team because he covers so much ground. "