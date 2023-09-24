Matthews replaces injured McInally for Scotland

Stuart McInally has had to withdraw from the Scotland World Cup squad with a neck injury just 10 days after receiving a call up.

The former captain was drafted in when fellow Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry suffered a concussion slipping on hotel stairs.

The third hooker spot will now be filled by Glasgow Warriors' Johnny Matthews.

Uncapped Matthews, 30, will provide support for George Turner and Ewan Ashman and may well feature if players are rested for next weekend's meeting with Romania in Lille.