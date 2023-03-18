Dundee United 1-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Jim Goodwin walked into a club winless in seven league games and adrift at the bottom, and after three games in charge his wait for a victory goes on.

United had a much better structure to them in the first half, though, and played some good stuff. But they suffered when Peter Pawlett and Jamie McGrath were taken off early in the second half.

Goodwin had no choice, because McGrath had taken a knock and Pawlett was coming back from a hamstring issue, but it highlights the lack of squad depth.

A trip to Ibrox next means they are unlikely to improve their points haul next time out, and then come huge games against Hibernian, Motherwell, and Livingston before the split.