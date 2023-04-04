A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

A managerial return, a game-ending injury to the star player, and a second-half comeback with a last-gasp winner – there had been a steady drain of enthusiasm at Selhurst Park in recent months but 90 minutes against Leicester City rectified it.

The match was a return to the basics. Roy Hodgson selected his strongest eleven in a balanced 4-3-3 formation and symbolically gave Wilfried Zaha the captain's armband.

All simple choices in principle, but with another critical match against Leeds United on the horizon, was this performance repeatable?

Certainly, the mindset ought to be, as the team was free to display their ability rather than being fixed on stopping their opponent.

The team played with an urgency that has been elusive all season. Where the passing had been ponderous in the build-up, the defence now had midfielders running into the space between Leicester's lines, with an emphasis on flooding the area whenever possible.

Eberechi Eze, who unbelievably completed his first 90-minute outing since November, was at the heart of that. He was physical, both on the ball and defensively, and the Wilfried Zaha injury will place more responsibility on him as the team's focal point.