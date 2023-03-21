Micah Richards says he "absolutely loved" Antonio Conte's news conference rant and doesn't believe the Tottenham boss said anything wrong.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "This is one of the most astonishing interviews I have ever heard. It was brilliant.

"He is being absolutely honest. He wants a reaction. If he is going down he is taking everyone else with him. He’s a winner. That’s a winner’s mentality.

"If you’re up against the top teams and the tools you are given are not quite as good and you’re getting judged on how your team is doing, you’re going to say it how it is.

"I don’t think he said anything wrong there. If he wants to be friends with the players again that relationship has definitely gone now. I absolutely loved that interview. I found nothing wrong with that interview from a player's point of view."

