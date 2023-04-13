Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

Manchester United have had many hard players down the years, but I can not see past Roy Keane, who is without doubt the toughest player to ever play in the Premier League.

The Irishman was a ferocious competitor and never settled for second best. The definition of a heavy metal footballer.

Nobody stood a chance with Keane around. His bust-ups with Patrick Vieira and that tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland all became iconic moments in the Premier League.

However, Keane was not just a hard man. He was a fantastic captain, footballer and everyone in the dressing room knew he had their back, especially if your name is Gary Neville.

Keane knew what it meant to represent United. As fans we adored his commitment to the cause.

