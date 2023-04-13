After Manchester City’s Erling Haaland set yet another goalscoring record on Tuesday, we asked you to tell us about the greatest forward you have ever seen play.

Here are some of your selections:

Steve Berry, Norfolk: Jimmy Greaves. Far too many great goals for Tottenham to single one out. His partnership with Alan Gilzean was a delight. Still in the record books, which is remarkable given the pitches he played on and the tackles he suffered. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are very good, but Greaves and Gilzean would surpass them in today's conditions.

Bill Watt, West Yorkshire: Harry Kane, the only opposition striker I have ever seen clapped off [when substituted] by me and my fellow Huddersfield fans, at our ground during our brief visit to the Premier League. I was terrified every time the ball went near him.

Martin Baldwin, Brighton: Jermain Defoe - scored the most Premier League goals as a substitute. So tenacious and dogged, right from his emergence at West Ham and through to his Tottenham and Portsmouth days. Always looked like he would score and seemed to love being on the pitch. Played the game with a big smile on his face.

