Darge grateful for Hearts learning experience as he joins Cove

Young defender Arron Darge has left Hearts to join League 1 Cove Rangers on a two-year deal.

The 20-year-old Tynecastle youth academy graduate was a regular for the B team and spent the final months of last season on loan at Kelty Hearts.

“I had a great time at Hearts, worked with so many good people, and that gave me a start in football. I learned so much there," said Darge.

“The fact that Cove are moving to full-time football played a big part in my decision to come here."