Former Tottenham captain Ledley King says signing Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal is "a very good move".

After joining Spurs on loan from Juventus in January 2022, the Sweden winger has now signed a five-year deal worth £25m.

Club ambassador King told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s good business.

"Last season wasn’t his best as it wasn’t for many of the attacking players really. Many of them struggled last season apart from Harry Kane. But we have seen enough in him that there is a top player in there.

"At 23 years old, a chance now to work with a new manager in a more attacking formation and style of football - I think that’s a very good move and at that price 100% it’s good business.

"Obviously I don’t know him too well but from what I see he seems like a very serious, focused guy. He takes his football seriously and you can see that.

"He’s angry when things are not working for him or if it’s not quite coming off. He’s got a little bit of edge about him which you need to be a top player.

"At 23 he’s only going to get better and next season will be really interesting to see how he fits into the new manager’s plans."

