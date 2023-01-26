We asked for your reaction to Aberdeen's decision to stick with Jim Goodwin as manager until at least Saturday's game with Hibs.

Here are some of your views:

Martin: Basically win v Hibs or gone, poor decisions yet again from Cormack & Co. It's not fair on the fans or to Goodwin, unless there's already players in the pipeline to shore up the defence. I can't understand giving him the Hibs game and leaving a few days to get someone in with the transfer window closing, We could be heading for a relegation battle.

William: A half-hearted statement from the chairman. You either back the manager of sack him, this does neither.

Craig: The right decision was made. I for one support Goodwin and with that the opportunity to improve. If it still doesn't work out at least he has had attempted remediation. Goodwin has the talent on his team, they just need to figure out how to consistently use it.

Andy: It's interesting to note that the board believes the squad are behind the manager. Following the last two games, both the captain and vice-captain have questioned their team-mates' commitment to the cause. I trust the board investigated the reason why these comments were necessary.

Adam: We have a lot of decent players but they are worthless if the manager has lost them. And Goodwin has lost the players, fans and seemingly the board with him on the chopping block. That cannot last. The only good reason to keep him till Hibs is to find a good replacement in the next few days.

Niall: Certainly not the expected outcome but, on the perceived attitude of the players on Monday, clearly big cracks need to be repaired. The players now have the responsibility to step up and restore much-needed pride as this is all that they are now playing for along with potential Premiership survival.

Eric: This decision reflects the mentality of those running AFC. No response from the players and the current manager will ever make up for the shame and disgrace they have brought to the city and people of Aberdeen. How can the players say they back the manager having put in such a performance?

Dennis: Does this football monitoring board have the best interests of AFC in their hearts by giving the current management team a further week to sort this mess out after the disasterous results since the World Cup? If this backfires will they, along with the current management team, resign as they must carry the blame for the current situation?

Alan: Cormack's decision to keep Goodwin is an absolute disgrace. He states that senior players are behind the manager; these players are the ones he has brought in so will back him but the majority are not fit to wear the strip. It's quite clear Cormack has bottled this decision we are now calling for all. Aberdeen supporters demand change.

Anon: If you're not sacking him then back him; game by game limbo is futile and cruel. A ridiculous statement made worse given the PR board member. Goodwin has to (and will) go but others should follow. Ineptitude at every level - get an experienced director of football in ASAP!

Craig: Jim Goodwin shouldn't have been sacked. He should have resigned. In any workplace where you totally screw up, and have any sort of professional pride, you offer up your resignation.

Chay: A disgrace keeping Goodwin and a lot of the players. We are a disgrace of a team. I won't return.

Steven: Aberdeen requires new leadership. Dave Cormack's spell as chairman has not been successful on the footballing side. This follows on from Stewart Milne who had a similar record apart from the Mcinnes years. The results will continue and bottom six is likely.

Anon: Quite unbelievable. Only Aberdeen could make such a mess of sacking a manager. It must be a) the cheaper option to keep him or b) the board are as clueless as the manager.