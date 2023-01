Two of Celtic's key performers from Saturday's semi-final victory against Kilmarnock make Jonathan Sutherland's team of the week.

Stepping up in the big game at Hampden, in the boiling pot atmposhere, sees the ever reliable Cameron Carter-Vickers and the effervescent Daizen Maeda get the nod.

Carter-Vickers was a rock at the back while Maeda had Killie heads in a spin, continuing his impressive form post-World Cup.