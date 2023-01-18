Patrick Vieira could start feeling the pressure if Crystal Palace suffer a heavy home defeat by Brighton next month, according to former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

While the Eagles face high-flying Newcastle United in between home and away games against Manchester United, it is the following fixture against the Seagulls that Brown thinks poses the biggest problem.

He told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast "They are no better off goalscoring-wise than they were under [Roy] Hodgson. It's just different football, but that football is coming under a bit of pressure now.

"If one game sticks out like a sore thumb, it’s not Manchester United home, it’s not Manchester United away, it’s not Newcastle. The game where it could really become sticky for him is Brighton.

"They loathe each other as football clubs. If they come on to your patch and they win three or four-nil, that could be problematic - particularly if that gap from the bottom of the league to them closes up, and by then it could have done."

