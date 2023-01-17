Credit goes to Savage for Hearts' 'terrific' transfer business

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

It’s traditionally only Scottish Cup winners that are guaranteed a free night out in Gorgie, but one imagines Joe Savage will be allowed to leave his wallet in the house following a terrific fortnight of business.

The hat-trick of signings that he was instrumental in acquiring, Yutaro Oda, James Hill and Garang Kuol had their first experience of Tynecastle under the floodlights as Hearts were able record a 1-0 win over St Mirren and stretch their lead in third place to four points over Livingston.

Hill slotted in seamlessly to the right sided centre back role and Kuol’s late cameo should have saw him register an assist, but Stephen Humphrys fluffed his chance.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Kuol’s international team-mate Kye Rowles was fortunate to get away with a handball decision late in the game. I was baffled that VAR didn’t penalise him but on the plus side, they were really quick in their decision-making process. I’m not sure I’d be saying that if I was a Buddies supporter, though!

That’s not the only time that Rowles made the headlines over the last few days as that man Savage has been able to convince Kye to sign a new 5-year contract.

It’s a terrific piece of business, more so when you consider six months ago we lost our arguably best defender in John Souttar on a free transfer. It appears lightning will not strike twice under Savage and that lessons have been learned.

You must also give Savage enormous credit for the work he has done with the Hearts Women’s team, as Eva Olid has her side up to the dizzy heights of fourth in the SWPL.

It’s certainly no easy feat and a lot of diligence and proper preparation has gone into assembling the side over the last couple of years. Sunday’s 0-0 draw against defending champions and full-time side Rangers was entirely merited and gives ground for real optimism.

With Savage’s recruits faring well for both senior sides, I suppose I should ask him what he wants for his first drink in Diggers pub!