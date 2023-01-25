Chelsea to team up pacy forwards Mudryk and Gordon?

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Another day, another forward player wanted by Chelsea as links re-emerge with Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for Gordon in the summer when Thomas Tuchel was manager. Back then, Gordon's stock was at its highest after an outstanding end to the previous season and a good start to this campaign.

Now, despite fitful displays during Everton's plummet to joint-bottom of the Premier League, Chelsea have re-ignited their interest in the 21-year-old.

It's hard to be effective in a struggling side and Gordon's numbers are low this season. He's averaging one goal every four games and is yet to assist this year, while also flitting in and out of the side.

He is nothing if not willing though, and ranks in the top three per cent for tackles won by attacking midfielders in Europe.

That may be an indictment on his club's current situation but, while his ball recovery skills are evident, his passing stats are limited. He's in the bottom five per cent for passes attempted in games this season, suggesting Everton have not really looked to him for their attacks.

He does have speed though, as shown by Opta below, and if he joined, Chelsea could pair him with pricey new signing Mykhailo Mudryk who supplanted Gordon as the league's fastest player this season in his first appearance last Saturday.

One worry for the Blues would be having all speed and no substance, but the raw ingredients would be there for Graham Potter to work with.

Whether Gordon is the right piece to add to a forward line that would still be lacking a goalscorer is another fair question.

