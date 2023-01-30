Son Heung-min's double against Preston will have given him a much-needed confidence boost, says Derby County captain Curtis Davies.

Son's two goals in the FA Cup took his tally for the season to eight, and Davies believes the signing of Arnaut Danjuma might have helped kick him into shape.

Former Aston Villa and West Brom defender Davies told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "He did a trademark Son goal for what he’s capable of.

"It’s not been a great season for him by his standards. Obviously last season he got the Golden Boot and he would have been wanting to kick on - but unfortunately he hasn’t done that.

"Tottenham, as a team, have been through difficult times, but they have only been able to rely on Harry Kane when it comes to goals. Maybe without Kane playing he was able to step up, or maybe the introduction of Danjuma has given him a kick up the backside.

"There’s Danjuma, [Dejan] Kulusevski, Richarlison who can play in those wide areas as well as through the middle. Now there are four people fighting for two places, so this will do his case no harm."

