Besiktas are interested in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as a replacement for outgoing forward Wout Weghorst, who is set to join Manchester United. (Fotospor, via Metro), external

Wolves have had a bid accepted for Paris St-Germain and Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia, 30. (AS - in Spanish), external

The Molineux club have also activated the clause worth £44.4m to make 23-year-old forward Matheus Cunha's loan deal from Atletico Madrid into a permanent one. (Fabrizio Romano), external

