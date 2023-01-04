Teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has made a "phenomenal" start to life in the Premier League, according to team-mate Solly March.

The 18-year-old Irishman made his top-flight debut as a late substitute in the Seagulls' 3-1 win at Southampton on 26 December and scored after coming on against Arsenal on New Year's Eve.

On his first Premier League start against Everton on Tuesday, Ferguson stroked home Jeremy Sarmiento's cross into the top corner to become the youngest player to score in consecutive top-flight games since Federico Macheda for Manchester United in 2009.

"As an 18-year-old coming in for his first Premier League start, it’s phenomenal really," March told BBC Sussex Sport. "He’s strong, he’s quick, he holds the ball up well and he scores goals - so we’re delighted with him.

"He’s a different player to what we’ve had in recent games. It’s nice to have that big figure in the box who you know when you cross balls in, he’s going to hold it up."

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi also praised the contribution of Ferguson, who added an assist for March to score Brighton's third goal in their 4-1 victory.

"He is a very good player, very young, but the quality is very clear to everyone at Brighton," said the manager.

"He works for the team and I want players who do that. He has physical and technical quality and knows the way to score. That is very important for us."