Liverpool want to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer and the 27-year-old England international is open to the move. (Star), external

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who has been linked with Liverpool, says he wants more first-team football at Bayern Munich next season and the 20-year-old will wait to see what happens at the German club. (Voetbal International - in Dutch), external

England midfielder Mason Mount has one year left on his contract and is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea. Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are all interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail Sport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column