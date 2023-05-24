Ross County v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Yan Dhanda has been directly involved in five of Ross County’s last eight home league goals (63%), scoring three and assisting two.

St Johnstone have lost their final away game in three of their last four league seasons, with the only exception coming in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign when they drew what proved to be their last such game 0-0 at St Mirren.

Ross County are looking to win back-to-back home league games for the first time this season, last doing so in February/March 2022, when one of the wins was over St Johnstone.

St Johnstone have only lost one of their last 11 Scottish Premiership games away to Ross County (W5 D5), a 3-1 defeat in February 2022.