Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 21-year-old has played a key part in the Gunners' title challenge this season and his current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Saka, who has been with the club since the age of eight and already made 178 first-team appearances, has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season as well as providing 11 assists.

Speaking to the club website on the announcement, manager Mikel Arteta said: "It's great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract. Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future.

"As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person, he's loved by us all and he is a credit to himself and his family for the hard work and commitment they have all made to get to this level today.

"Together with our supporters, we're so looking forward to enjoying Bukayo's continued development with us in the years to come."