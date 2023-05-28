Sean Dyche speaks to BBC Radio 5 Live about ensuring Everton aren't in this position again next season: "There's a lot to do. There is a lot to do. But I have assured the players that they need to be ready to work. Players can get trapped in low level acceptance and there have been times where they have thought it will be alright and it won't be alright. You have to continually work for it to be alright, not just alright. You can't just accept alright, you have to strive for more. I have told the players they have to be ready because I'll be ready, trust me."

"We've fought at times when people have knocked us down. You've got to remember, the rhetoric around here has been negative all the time. We beat Arsenal and everyone is positive. By the way, not the fans, the storyline behind the fans. There is a undercurrent at Everton Football Club, we've got to change that, it's only us that can change that."