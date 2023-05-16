Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Chelsea have pulled midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka out of England’s Under-20 World Cup squad.

Chukwuemeka had been expected to be a key figure in Ian Foster’s team for the tournament in Argentina, which starts this weekend.

However, Chelsea want Chukwuemeka to remain with them for the final two games of the Premier League season.

The decision is a blow for Foster, who under tournament rules, will not be allowed to call-up a replacement.

It also means England will leave for South America later today with only 16 players as four are still involved in the Football League play-offs.

England play their first group game against Tunisia on Monday.