'Aris confirm Rangers interest in Palma'

Aris Thessaloniki sporting director Robert Palikuca has confirmed Rangers' interest in Honduras winger Luis Palma but revealed that the Scottish Premiership club are in a race with several "financially strong" clubs to sign the £4.4m-rated 23-year-old. (Football Scotland), external

Honduras winger Luis Palma will decide his next club soon as Rangers push ahead with plans to win the race for his signature and there is an understanding he will leave Aris Thessaloniki this summer. (Football Insider), external

Fenerbahce have been in contact with Rangers about winger Ryan Kent and discussions have taken place with the 26-year-old, but the Englishman has not agreed a pre-contract deal with the Turkish club and has yet to make up his mind over his future as he has a number of options on the table. (Football Insider), external

Josh McPake has returned to Rangers from his loan to Queen's Park and the 21-year-old winger now faces an uncertain future over the final year of his Ibrox contract after the Scottish Championship club held initial talks about doing a permanent deal in January but have now pulled the plug on that. (Daily Record), external

Tony Weston, the forward bought from Blackpool in 2020, is poised to be released from Rangers' academy along with Charlie Lindsay, who is being courted by Sunderland and Derby County, Lewis Mackinnon, Alex Kpapke, Kelsey Ewen, Harley Ewen and Kevin Ciubotaru. (Daily Record), external

