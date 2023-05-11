Tottenham's biggest disappointment this season

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6 August, following an opening day 4-1 victory over Southampton, I confidently boasted that Dejan Kulusevski would score 15 league goals this season.

He’s scored twice with three games remaining.

The 23-year-old Swede immediately hit the ground running upon joining last January, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in just 18 appearances, including a vital opening goal in the dramatic victory at Manchester City.

This time out, through a mixture of injuries, bad form and arguably poor management, the right-sided forward has been largely ineffective.

Getting Dejan back to his pulsating best will be one of the first tasks for Spurs' new manager and doing so will greatly improve their attacking output.

What did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here