James Ward-Prowse has spoken of the "hurt" felt by everybody associated with Southampton, with the club on the brink of relegation.

The Saints' fate was almost confirmed on Monday, as a 4-3 defeat by relegation rivals Nottingham Forest left them eight points adrift of 17th place with just three games left to play.

"It hurts everybody," said the captain, speaking to the club's website.

"It's not just me, it's everybody's careers, it's everybody's opportunity to do something special for this club and it's not just me, it hurts everybody, it hurts all the fans and everybody associated with the club.

"It's clear we have to win all of our games and that's the position we find ourselves in. Like I said, every game has increased importance and the challenge hasn't changed, we have to win our games and obviously hope everything goes our way and we have to focus on the next one now."

In a season that has seen Southampton go through three managers and struggle for consistent form, Ward-Prowse feels the lack of progress has cost them.

"Games are won and lost at both ends of the pitch and when you give two goals away in the way that we did, and we scored three goals but it's still not enough and I think that says a lot about where we are as a team at the minute," said the England international.

"It's been too easy. Right from the first game against Spurs until now we've not really learned anything, not really progressed, we've just taken these results as they are and that's the most disappointing thing.

"When you keep doing the same thing and keep getting the same results, we've not learnt from it and that's the frustrating thing."