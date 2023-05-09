Former Leicester winger Matt Piper says he can’t see the Foxes staying in the Premier League after their "embarrassing" 5-3 loss to Fulham.

Leicester were down 3-0 by half-time in the game - which Piper described as a "disgrace" - before restoring some pride in the second half.

The defeat means they are now two points from safety with three games remaining.

"It was all over in that first half. People are going to look at the score line and think Leicester turned up and made a fight of it but they didn’t," Piper told the When You're Smiling podcast.

"Fulham won the first half at a canter with no desire, determination, fight or energy from Leicester. I thought it was one of the worst performances from Leicester I have ever commentated on, in the four years I have done this job.

"It was a disgrace really up until that point. Usually I am optimistic but I am not feeling at all with this team at the minute. Unfortunately I can’t see us staying in the Premier League after an embarrassing performance like that.

"People say you shouldn’t call out a player's mentality and question that. But after a performance like that, that is the only thing you can question.

"Some of them didn’t look fit enough and the mentality wasn’t there and belief you are going to stay in the Premier League - there was no self pride.

"I can forgive mistakes but the lads who came on, I think that is the direction you have to go in the last few games - like Luke Thomas and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. As young Leicester lads they are still going to want to fight as it means something to them."

